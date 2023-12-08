Night At The Darts: Everything you need to know about tonight's Scarborough Spa event
The evening will feature competitive matches between all the players, as well as the opportunity to get up close to your favourite players.
The line-up includes Phil Taylor, Wayne Mardle, Joe Cullen, Robert Thornton and John Henderson.
A spokesperson said: “These events are the best way to experience live darts as you get the chance to be up close with some of the very best in the world”
Doors will open for Platinum ticket holders at 5pm and the Meet and Greet will take place at 5:15pm
Then, doors for VIP ticket holders will open at 5.30pm with the Meet and Greet taking place at 6pm.
Gold ticket holders can enter from 7pm
The show will start at 7.30pm
Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
There is limited Pay and Display parking outside the venue and on the approach road leading up to Scarborough Spa, and the South Bay Underground car park is free after 6pm.
The cliff lift nearby runs until 11.30pm.
No smoking or E-Cigerttes will be permitted inside, and a designated smoking will be available outside.