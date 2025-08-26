Night of entertainment in Whitby raises £1,500 to be split between three charities

Doble Fuego starred at a fundraising evening in Whitby.

A night of entertainment from Hypnotist David Bolton, Pete Clarkson, Indigo, Roddy Gordon Band and ended with a breathtaking fire performance finale from Doble Fuego, was held at The Chapel on the Hill in Whitby.

Organised by Rachel Clarkson, the event benefitted not one, but three local charities – WHISH, Whitby Disablement Action Group (DAG) and Whitby & Esk Valley Active Travel were all chosen as beneficiaries from the fabulous evening of entertainment, raffles and cake sales, which raised £500 for each charity.

Rachel thanked friends, family and businesses for their help in organising the event and said: “Everywhere I looked there were happy faces, laughter and community spirit in the room” and sent “massive gratitude to everyone involved in helping raise £1,500, the charities, they do such incredible work for locals every day and it was an honour to fundraise for them.”

Everyone at WHISH is grateful for all of Rachel's hard work in organising the evening.

WHISH chairman Steve Bremner and Samantha receiving the cheque from Claire and Danny of Whitby’s Pescado Lounge.

During June, Whitby’s Pescado Lounge took part in The Lounge Groups yearly charity initiative, LoungeAid. which was set up to raise vital funds for a local chosen charity – this year, the staff at Pescado Lounge chose WHISH.

Various events were held throughout the month including the inaugural sponsored walk from Scarborough’s Marisco Lounge back to Pescados in Whitby, a bake sale, a 12-hour Bike Ride-a-thon and a Harry Potter-themed quiz evening, where lots of WHISH members enjoyed joining in the fun.

Steve Bremner, the Trustee chairman of WHISH and staff was invited to receive a cheque for £1,500.

Steve said: “A huge thank you to Pescado Lounge for their incredible support during the recent LoungeAid fundraiser.

"Their efforts played a big part in helping us raise vital funds for our charity, and we’re so grateful for their enthusiasm and generosity.

“We’d also like to recognise their ongoing commitment to becoming a part of our local community.

"It’s brilliant to see a business not only thrive, but also actively look for ways to give back and get involved.

“Thank you, Pescado Lounge – your support means the world to us and those we help.”