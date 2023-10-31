Nine-year-old girl from Egton, near Whitby, hopes to raise £2,000 for RSPB at birthday party
In the last two years, Autumn-Astoria Hitch has raised £1,818 for the birds charity and hopes to get the figure up to £2,000 when she reaches double figures this year.
Her mum Anna said: “She’s just really soft, she doesn’t really care about material things.
"She just felt like giving back rather than having stuff that she wasn’t interested in.”
Anna said that Autumn-Astoria wants to open a bird sanctuary when she’s older and has even designed all the plans for it.
She added that the RSPB wanted to nominate her as a young inspirational person of the year and donate pin badges for her to sell at her birthday.
Fylingdales School pupil Autumn-Astoria will be marking her 10th birthday with a party in Robin Hood’s Bay next month.