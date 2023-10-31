News you can trust since 1882
Nine-year-old girl from Egton, near Whitby, hopes to raise £2,000 for RSPB at birthday party

A nine-year-old Egton girl who raises money for the RSPB instead of receiving presents for her birthday is hoping to pass the £2,000 mark when she turns 10.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 31st Oct 2023, 09:07 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 09:08 GMT
Autumn-Astoria Hitch, who is raising money for the RSPB instead of asking for birthday gifts.Autumn-Astoria Hitch, who is raising money for the RSPB instead of asking for birthday gifts.
Autumn-Astoria Hitch, who is raising money for the RSPB instead of asking for birthday gifts.

In the last two years, Autumn-Astoria Hitch has raised £1,818 for the birds charity and hopes to get the figure up to £2,000 when she reaches double figures this year.

Her mum Anna said: “She’s just really soft, she doesn’t really care about material things.

"She just felt like giving back rather than having stuff that she wasn’t interested in.”

Anna said that Autumn-Astoria wants to open a bird sanctuary when she’s older and has even designed all the plans for it.

She added that the RSPB wanted to nominate her as a young inspirational person of the year and donate pin badges for her to sell at her birthday.

Fylingdales School pupil Autumn-Astoria will be marking her 10th birthday with a party in Robin Hood’s Bay next month.

