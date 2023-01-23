No Joke! Self-appointed ‘Governor of the Spa’ sells Scarborough's very own bottled mineral water

Miles Jackson, of Spa Gift Emporium, owns the only shops located at Scarborough’s historic Spa building. He has now started selling Scarborough Spa Emporium water, and the story dates back to the 17th century.

In 1626, Mrs Elizabeth Farrer discovered natural springs bubbling out beneath the cliff to the south of Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spring water was later found to cure minor ailments. When she told her neighbours and friends about the beneficial effects, they too drank the waters, and this became a widely accepted medicine for local townspeople.

Miles Jackson, from the Spa Emporium, is continuing Scarborough’s 300 year tradition of selling unique bottled water to the visitors at the Scarborough Spa .

The mineral waters were analysed by medical professionals and found to contain a high level of magnesium sulphate meaning its healing properties were just as effective as Andrews’ Liver Salts are today.

Dr Robert Wittie of Hull was the main medical supporter promoting the mineral waters, and in 1660 he published his book “Scarborough Spa”, in which he

Advertisement Hide Ad

proclaimed the waters as a cure for all ills.

By the middle of 1660 the resulting publicity made the town’s wells famous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first Scarborough Spa House was built around 1700. This basic wooden structure was designed for the sale and dispensing of the waters, and to provide basic amenities to visitors.

Around this time a ‘Governor of the Spa’ was appointed. Dickie Dickinson was the first, a great character, and was responsible for keeping order, dispensing the Spa water and collecting money from visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, Mr Jackson decided to create his own store branded bottles of mineral water, capitalising on his location and history to create a unique selling point for his product.

The unexpected bonus to this idea was that as he would now be the latest person selling water at the Scarborough Spa, that would technically make him the current Governor of the Spa, a title Miles has self -appointed and proclaims on every bottle.

Advertisement Hide Ad