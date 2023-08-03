News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

‘No justification’: Council refuses planning permission for chalet development in Scarborough that has ‘already taken place’

The council has refused planning permission for the development of six chalet homes outside Scarborough that has “already taken place”.
By Anttoni James Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 15:56 BST
Lightfoots Road where the log cabins are located (Image: Google Maps)Lightfoots Road where the log cabins are located (Image: Google Maps)
Lightfoots Road where the log cabins are located (Image: Google Maps)

A retrospective planning application for the change of use of land to a caravan site and the siting of six residential units in +9ed to be permanent homes.

In addition to the extension of the caravan site with the residential units, the retrospective application also sought permission for associated parking and a single-lane access road that had also been completed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The single-storey chalets have been constructed with pre-clad composite and they measure around 13 metres in width and 16 metres in length.

Planning documents state that each chalet plot has a paved or gravel-finished parking area and the units have platform stepped access and a small verandah.

Most Popular

The fate of the development is currently unclear as the applicant may choose to appeal the council’s rejection of the plan.

A report by the planning authority states: “It is noted that the chalets seeking retrospective consent do so on the basis that they too are a permanent residence and not as visitor accommodation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“On this basis, contrary to the supporting information, it is not considered that the proposal represents a rural tourism and leisure development.”

Planning officers said that the visual impact of the development was of particular concern as the “chalets have encroached towards the woodland and obscure certain views across the valley”.

The report concludes: “The residential development is a new development in the open countryside for which there is no justification.”

The application was rejected by North Yorkshire Council on Wednesday, August 2.

Related topics:CouncilScarborough