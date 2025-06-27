'No-one knows what is around the corner in life': North Yorkshire Police adopt protocol to support Armed Forces Veterans

It is named after Alan Forcer who suffered with complex post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and debilitating depression following service in Northern Ireland and Kosovo, subsequently taking his own life.

Ahead of this year’s Armed Forces Day (June 28) North Yorkshire Police have adopted the Forcer Protocol to help find Armed Forces veterans, reservists or serving personnel who are reported missing or lost.

The Forcer Protocol is a tool to ensure key information is available to us to inform our searches. It works similar to the Herbert Protocol that has been supporting North Yorkshire Police searches for missing people with dementia since 2015.

The Forcer Protocol was first trialled by Greater Manchester Police in 2024 and has the backing of Alan’s former wife, Claire.

It is available to service veterans, reservists and serving members of the Armed Forces.

The veteran, or their informal and professional carers, family members and friends can complete the Forcer Protocol form which records vital information about the person. The form will only be accessed and used if that person is reported missing.

The form is hosted independently of the police on the Safe and Found website.

Superintendent Adam Thomson of North Yorkshire Police, who previously served in the Armed Forces and commanded 34 Squadron RAF Regiment based at Leeming, said: “North Yorkshire has a strong military presence including the largest garrison town in Europe. It is vital that we support those who serve, those who have served, and their families and do everything we can to keep them safe.

“I know only too well the difficulties faced by many who leave the Armed Forces after deploying on operations and the impact on their lives when returning to civilian life.

“The Forcer Protocol means that if someone does go missing for whatever reason, we have background information at our fingertips that could speed up our search for that person.

“For added reassurance, the information is not stored on police systems and is only accessed by the police if the person is reported missing.”

Colonel Peter Stitt, Commander of the Army’s North Region, said: “We are very grateful to North Yorkshire Police for adopting this helpful measure to provide more support to serving military personnel and veterans. It demonstrates the very close relationship that exists between the Armed Forces, North Yorkshire Police, and our local communities, and we look forward to celebrating that on this Armed Forces Day”.

Steve Lowe, North of England manager for Operation NOVA and Army Veteran, said: “I would like to acknowledge the positive work of North Yorkshire Police in supporting the Armed Forces community.

“Operation NOVA is an existing referral partner to North Yorkshire Police and I welcome the launch of the Forcer Protocol and its potential to save lives.

“I would encourage all veterans to consider registering with the protocol, even if they have never experienced mental health challenges. No-one knows what is around the corner in life, and by registering today, it could be lifesaving further down the line”