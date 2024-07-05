Nominations roll in for afternoon tea invitation in Whitby, Scarborough and Pickering

Picture shows, from left to right: Saint Cecilia’s Group Support Manager, Anne Brand with Trish Davis, owner of Daisy Tea Rooms in Scalby and Steph Harbron, Registered Manager at Saint Cecilia’s Care Home in Scarborough.

Nominations are coming in for some special individuals to enjoy a delicious afternoon tea courtesy of a North Yorkshire care provider.

Saint Cecilia’s Care Group is throwing afternoon teas across the areas it serves to thank those communities for supporting it over 35 years.The Scarborough News is helping to find some worthy local people who make a difference to their local communities to attend the celebrations.

Nominations so far include folks from Age UK and the Gallows Close Community Centre as well as the organiser of a wellbeing hub and a lady who has a full-time job but is also a coastguard and a rugby coach!

Three 35th anniversary afternoon teas will be held, in Scarborough on July 17, Pickering on July 18 and Whitby on July 19.

At each event 35 afternoon teas will be served to people in each of those areas who help to make their local community a better place to live.

And the care group is looking for nominations to make up that number.

Saint Cecilia’s Executive Chairman Mike Padgham said: “We have had some very worthy people nominated so far and have been delighted to read how local people support their local communities in so many different ways.

“We still have places left and look forward to receiving more exciting nominations ahead of the parties later this month.”

To mark its 35th anniversary, Saint Cecilia’s wanted the local communities that have supported it so wonderfully over those years to be part of the celebrations.

It has six centres, spread across Scarborough, Pickering and Whitby, providing residential and nursing care for 137 people and day care for many more, and employing more than 200 staff.

It is looking for some unsung heroes, of any age, who help their local community but who don’t get the recognition they deserve.

It could be someone who helps a local group, someone who has done something special for their community, a kind neighbour, a tireless volunteer who always puts others before themselves or someone who is just there when they are needed, a friend to their local community.

They want to hear your nominations to join them for the afternoon tea parties, to be held at the Daisy Team Room in Scarborough, Botham’s Tea Room in Pickering and Botham’s of Skinner Street, Whitby on July 17,18 and 19 respectively, from 3pm.