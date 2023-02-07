North Street Kitchen: First look inside Scarborough's latest food offering

The new brunch eatery has opened it’s doors after speculation on social media.

The cafe is located on North Street and is described as a “social cafe and restaurant”.

It offers brunch, sandwiches and specials “with a difference” and is owned by Jack Boddy and Connor Bateman

The duo want to provide Scarborough with “something they’ve not really got; a brunch offering that’s a bit different” says Connor.

“The open kitchen brings the front of house and back of house together and creates a different atmosphere for the diner.”

Jack says: “We just want to be part of the Scarborough clan, and be involved in what Scarborough offers by increasing the food scene.”

Check out the images below for more information.

North Street Kitchen North Street Kitchen is open Tuesday - Saturday, between 9am and 4pm.

North Street Kitchen They can cater to those with dietary requirements, such as food allergies, vegetarian and vegan. The chef's are wary of cross-contamination and will use seperate cooking utensils and seperate areas for people with an allergy.

North Street Kitchen The cafe offers brunch, sandwhiches and soup as well as cakes, salads, toasties hot drinks, and alcohol for those eating later on.

North Street Kitchen There is also a relaxed upstairs seating area for those wanting to sit with a larger group.