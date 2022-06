North Wolds Lions president Paul Richardson handed over the welcome cheque to the Bridlington Sea Cadets. Photo submitted

The North Wolds Lions Club recently presented the Bridlington Sea Cadets (TS Pathfinder) with a cheque for £500.

North Wolds Lions president Paul Richardson handed over the welcome cheque to the cadets.

A North Wolds Lions spokesman said: “This will top up their funds and help pay for safety boats and the harbour dues.”