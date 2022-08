The torrential rain curtailed the number of people participating but the club still accrued £300 following the event.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A North Wolds Lions Club spokesperson said: “It was hoped to have 50 cyclists, but the morning was one of the wettest this year and only 15 determined people turned up at the start, cycling in torrential rain and through floods en-route which covered their pedals.