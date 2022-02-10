North Wolds Lions Club’s Richard Traves earns Melvin Jones Foundation Award for services to the community
North Wolds Lions Club celebrated the 37th anniversary of its Charter presentation with a dinner at the Manor Court Hotel, Carnaby.
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 9:12 am
During the event, Richard Traves from Flamborough who has been with the club for 27 years, received the highest award that Lions International can give to a member for services to Lionism and to the community he serves.
Mr Traves was presented with the ‘Melvin Jones Foundation Award’ – named after Melvin Jones who founded Lions Clubs International more than 100 years ago.
