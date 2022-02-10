North Wolds Lions Club’s Richard Traves earns Melvin Jones Foundation Award for services to the community

North Wolds Lions Club celebrated the 37th anniversary of its Charter presentation with a dinner at the Manor Court Hotel, Carnaby.

Thursday, 10th February 2022, 9:12 am
Richard Traves receives his award from North Wolds Lions president Paul Richardson.

During the event, Richard Traves from Flamborough who has been with the club for 27 years, received the highest award that Lions International can give to a member for services to Lionism and to the community he serves.

Mr Traves was presented with the ‘Melvin Jones Foundation Award’ – named after Melvin Jones who founded Lions Clubs International more than 100 years ago.

Visit tinyurl.com/3w4hrcur to find out more about the North Wolds Lions Club.

