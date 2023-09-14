North York Moors National Park awarded £1.25m grant to restore peat habitats

Edward March-Shawcross records peat depths in the North York Moors. picture: Charlie Fox.

The Moor to Restore project will see areas of blanket bog re-established across nine sites, totalling more than 1,100 hectares.

This includes three locations that have previously been used for commercial forestry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peatlands are special habitats, characterised by wet, waterlogged soils where vegetation is not able to fully decay and so builds up over time, eventually forming a layer of peat.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aside from supporting significant biodiversity, undamaged peatlands can lock away more carbon than the equivalent area of rainforest.

However, if they are drained or otherwise damaged, peatlands become a major source of greenhouse gas emissions.

Any loss of peat habitats is therefore extremely detrimental to the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edward March-Shawcross, Project Officer for Moor to Restore, said: “The last 200 years has seen significant peat loss from the North York Moors.

"The digging of peat for fuel, agricultural improvement, drainage and wildfires have all contributed to this.

“We want to see the return of boggy, species-rich habitats where sphagnum moss, heathers and cotton grass thrive.

"In turn this will help our populations of Golden Plover and Merlin - two species for which the North York Moors is designated as a Special Protection Area - as well as threatened species of wading birds such as Curlew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Restoring peatlands will also make a huge contribution to enhancing our resilience to climate change, preventing further carbon loss and providing food and water for wildlife in periods of drought.”

The long-term aim for the National Park is that all areas of degraded deep peat habitat – around 4,500 hectares – will be actively undergoing restoration by 2032. To achieve this ambition the National Park is working closely with landowners and land managers to identify how healthy peatlands can provide sustainable incomes alongside carbon storage, improved water quality and benefits to biodiversity.

The funding has been awarded as part of Natural England’s Nature for Climate Peatland Grant Scheme.