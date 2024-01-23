North York Moors National Park Chief Executive to give talk to Whitby dairy group

Tom Hind, Chief Executive of North York Moors National Park.

Tom Hind will be speaking to members about A Life In and around Farming and Rural Industry when the group meets at Sneaton Castle on Monday February 5.

Before coming to North Yorkshire, Tom spent more than 20 years working in the farming industry for the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), including a spell of more than five years as Chief Dairy Adviser.

Tom is now the Chief Executive of the North York Moors National Park, one of 15 National Parks in the UK.

Leading a team of more than 100 dedicated staff and 800 volunteers, the National Park Authority works with communities to conserve the natural beauty, wildlife and heritage of the North York Moors while creating opportunities for people to experience and enjoy the area.