News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

North York Moors National Park Chief Executive to give talk to Whitby dairy group

The Chief Executive of the North York Moors National Park will be the guest speaker at the next Whitby Dairy Discussion Group meeting.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 15:48 GMT
Tom Hind, Chief Executive of North York Moors National Park.Tom Hind, Chief Executive of North York Moors National Park.
Tom Hind, Chief Executive of North York Moors National Park.

Tom Hind will be speaking to members about A Life In and around Farming and Rural Industry when the group meets at Sneaton Castle on Monday February 5.

Before coming to North Yorkshire, Tom spent more than 20 years working in the farming industry for the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), including a spell of more than five years as Chief Dairy Adviser.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tom is now the Chief Executive of the North York Moors National Park, one of 15 National Parks in the UK.

Most Popular

Leading a team of more than 100 dedicated staff and 800 volunteers, the National Park Authority works with communities to conserve the natural beauty, wildlife and heritage of the North York Moors while creating opportunities for people to experience and enjoy the area.

The club meeting is due to start at 7.45pm.

Related topics:WhitbyNorth Yorkshire