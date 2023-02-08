North York Moors National Park to hold first ever Hearts and Minds cycle challenge

Taking place on Saturday 15 July from Sutton Bank National Park Centre, participants will take in glorious heather moorland, historic abbeys, wooded valleys and market towns.

Riders can choose a 20-mile or 53-mile road route and electric bikes are welcome.

Emma McKenzie, Events Engagement Officer for the North York Moors National Park Authority, said: “We want people to celebrate their incredible hearts while doing something that supports physical and mental health.

Two cyclists at Byland Abbey, one of the locations on the Hearts and Minds route. Russell Barton

"The distances may or may not be a challenge, but the aim is for us to ride with a sense of community while taking time to appreciate the stunning landscapes and habitats around us.”

Tom Parsons, who was 22 and from West Heslerton near Malton, died suddenly in 2016 while holidaying with friends in Zante.

His family later learned that Tom had died of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscles which is sometimes caused by a virus or infection, although often the cause is not known.

Since Tom’s death, his family have supported essential research into myocarditis through the British Heart Foundation, as well as the installation and maintenance of eight defibrillators in and around the Malton and Norton area.

British Heart Foundation Fundraising Manager for North Yorkshire and County Durham, Leya Baksh, said: “The awareness and funds the Tom Parsons Trust has raised for myocarditis research has been incredibly important and their support has helped our researchers get closer to finding new ways to diagnose and treat the disease which sadly took Tom’s life.”

Donations will also allow the North York Moors National Park Trust to deliver outdoor activities to help boost the health and wellbeing of local communities, including future cycle events and walks for vulnerable adults.

Entry fees are £20 for the 20-mile route and £45 for the 53-mile route.

This includes parking and finishers’ medals. Places are limited to 200.

Visit northyorkmoors.org.uk/events for further information, including maps of the routes.