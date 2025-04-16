North York Moors on fire alert following recent dry weather

The recent dry weather has led to a fire warning being issued by North York Moors National Park

The recent warm and sunny weather has been enjoyed by many, but data shows that heather and other vegetation has become extremely dry.

With no significant rainfall forecast, and breezy conditions resulting in further moisture loss from foliage and soil, National Park Rangers have been putting up fire risk warning signs across the North York Moors.

The signs inform people how to reduce the risk of wildfire and will remain in place until the risk passes. Instructions include:

No fires or BBQs. A blowing spark could lead to disaster.

Do not litter. Carefully dispose of cigarettes, matches and glass bottles and do not throw cigarette ends out of car windows.

Call 999 if you see a fire or witness suspicious activity.

The National Park Authority is keen to stress that whilst the area can still be enjoyed safely, extra caution is required.

Ben Jackson, who manages the Ranger service in the south of National Park, said: “The term wildfire might lead people to think that these events are spontaneous natural disasters, but the initial spark is nearly always due to human activity.

“We monitor conditions and local data throughout the year to determine when there is a heightened risk of a serious incident.

“We also work closely with other groups and organisations such as North Yorkshire Moors Railway and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to ensure the risk is effectively communicated and managed as far as is possible.

“However, it is essential the wider public follow these fire risk guidelines.

“A wildfire in the National Park could be catastrophic for our wildlife and habitats, not to mention a serious danger to people.”

If people see a fire, they should report it quickly to the fire service by dialling 999.

Last week the North Yorkshire Moors Railway made the decision to run all of their services with diesel engines to reduce the risk of lineside fires.