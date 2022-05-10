North York Moors Railway suspends services this week due to tinder-dry conditions

The fire on Monday May 9 came after another blaze broke out beside the tracks in late April.

The NYMR confirmed there has been a lineside fire at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, which broke out at around noon on the stretch of line between Goathland and Levisham stations.

The fire was identified by NYMR’s fire patrol team, which escalated the response to the emergency services, North York Moors National Park and local gamekeepers.

Santa Specials on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. picture: Charlotte Graham.

The fire brigade attended and train services continued to operate between Goathland, Grosmont and Whitby.

"The heritage railway is doing everything it can to fully cooperate with the emergency services, taking every precaution to ensure the safety of both staff and passengers, which is always our priority," the NYMR said in a statement.

“Due to tinder dry conditions, which is unusual for this time of year, we have made the decision to reduce the amount of steam hauled services, while we are still experiencing a long spell of dry weather.

"Changes to the timetable will take place this week and will affect the internal services (Moors Explorer services) which will be operated with either a heritage diesel locomotive or scenic diesel railcar”.

Lineside fires are ignited by embers from steam engines passing and the issue has also affected the Embsay and Bolton Abbey Railway in recent weeks.