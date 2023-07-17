North York Moors Railway to welcome a dozen dazzling locomotives for 50th anniversary gala

Great Central Railway and David Clarke Railway Trust’s BR Standard Class 9F 2-10-0 No. 92214, seen at Levisham.

As it's 50 years since NYMR started running passenger services, this year's Gala is going to be extra special, with four visiting locomotive headliners.

Visitors will be able to view some iconic guest engines alongside the NYMR’s home fleet of engines – the first guest is LNER A4 pacific locomotive Sir Nigel Gresley, which is arriving on Thursday 21 but will be in action from 22 to 24, thanks to the Sir Nigel Gresley Locomotive Trust.

The second guest locomotive that has been announced is the Great Central Railway and David Clarke Railway Trust’s BR Standard Class 9F 2-10-0 No. 92214 which, this year, has been repainted back into British Railway’s back livery.

Two further visiting locomotives will be announced soon.

The gala features an intensive timetable with services starting at 9am every day and trains every half an hour, with special late extended services also available until 10pm on Friday and Saturday.

Visitors can also experience a host of events and activities such as the Annual Steam Gala Beer Festival at Goathland and Levisham stations with a selection of real ales and ciders while at Grosmont Station visitors will be able to visit the engine shed and see some of the locomotives being prepared and restoration projects taking place.

Day tickets for the four-day celebration of steam are available now, priced at £45 for one day, with discounted options for multi-day tickets.

