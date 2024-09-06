North York Moors road to be closed for three weeks for essential repairs

West Lane, north of Danby, is to be closed during the day for three weeks to allow the council to perform essential drainage and carriageway improvement work.

Drivers are being advised to leave extra time for their journeys during the closure which begins on Monday (September 9). Work is expected to last three weeks. The road will be closed from 8:30am until 4:30pm and will re-open outside working hours when it is safe to do so. A signed diversion will be in place via Castleton.