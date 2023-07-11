News you can trust since 1882
North York Moors 'the UK’s best National Park for a campervan holiday'

The North York Moors is the UK’s best National Park for a campervan holiday, according to new research.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 11:21 BST
View towards Commondale on the North York Moors.View towards Commondale on the North York Moors.
The team at Select Van Leasing has ranked the best National Parks in the UK for a cosy campervan holiday.

And with an impressive total score of 69.3 out of 100, The North York Moors takes the crown.

According to the researcher’s data, the national park has an average rainfall of only 755mm, meaning visitors are likely to have a dry stay while exploring the park.

There is also a “very accommodating” 64 sites allowing campervans to pitch up and stay in the national park.

What’s more, the average cost of a night’s stay at one of the sites is £23, but if visitors are looking for something even more budget-friendly, the cheapest site can be found for £16.

Coming in at second on the rankings was Pembrokeshire (60.1%) with the Peak District third (59.2%).

