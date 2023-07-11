View towards Commondale on the North York Moors.

The team at Select Van Leasing has ranked the best National Parks in the UK for a cosy campervan holiday.

And with an impressive total score of 69.3 out of 100, The North York Moors takes the crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the researcher’s data, the national park has an average rainfall of only 755mm, meaning visitors are likely to have a dry stay while exploring the park.

There is also a “very accommodating” 64 sites allowing campervans to pitch up and stay in the national park.

What’s more, the average cost of a night’s stay at one of the sites is £23, but if visitors are looking for something even more budget-friendly, the cheapest site can be found for £16.