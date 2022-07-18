Senior Ranger, Bernie McLinden, said: “While the term ‘wildfire’ might lead people to think that these events are natural disasters, it’s the actions of people which pose by far the greatest risks.

"Prolonged hot and dry weather creates the right environment for fire to spread quickly and out of control, but the initial spark is nearly always due to human behaviour.

“A wildfire in the National Park would be a disaster for our very special moorland and woodland habitats.

Fire risks are causing a concern on the North York Moors National Park.

"Peatland fires are also extremely difficult to extinguish and release significantly more carbon into the atmosphere than other types of fire.”

People visiting the North York Moors over the next few days are asked to be vigilant to the risks.

Under no circumstance should anyone be using barbecues or lighting campfires, and great care should be taken when disposing of items such as cigarettes or glass bottles.

This includes throwing cigarette ends out of car windows, which can lead to roadside fires that spread into sensitive landscapes.

Fire risk warning signs are in place across the North York Moors, advising people how they can help to reduce the risk.

The signs will remain in place until the fire risk passes.