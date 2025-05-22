North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2025: Here are the finalists for this year's annual ceremony

The finalists have been revealed for the third annual North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards recognise excellence across 14 categories, highlighting the achievements of apprentices and the crucial roles played by employers and training providers in developing talent for the future.

The event welcomes guests from apprentices to employers, and is a showcase of the region’s apprenticeship success stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Our esteemed panel of judges, comprising industry experts, diligently reviewed every nomination to determine this year’s finalists and eventual winners.

Winners on stage at last year's North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards. Picture by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

“The judging process was meticulous, reflecting the high calibre of submissions received across the region.

“We extend our sincere thanks to our judging panel:

“Rebecca Craven​​​​, teaching and learning lead - Apprentify.

“Bradley Longford, business development coordinator - Henry Boot Construction.

One of the 2024 award winners celebrates. Picture by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

“Jill Coyle, apprentice market lead - Nestlé UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thomas Lupton, quality and compliance director - Econ Engineering.

“Annette Hobson, regional membership manager - Make UK.

“Adrian O’Neill, skills specialist - York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority (YNYCA).

This year's awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 19, at the Cedar Court Hotel, Harrogate

“Their expertise and careful consideration have been invaluable in selecting a group of finalists that truly represent the passion, talent and ambition driving apprenticeships in North Yorkshire.”

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Thursday, June 19, at the Cedar Court Hotel, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests will gather from 6.45pm for a welcome drink, kindly sponsored by Cedar Court Hotel, ahead of a celebratory evening of networking, dinner and award presentations.

The spokesperson added: “The campaign has once again seen incredible entries from across North Yorkshire, with nominations submitted by apprentices themselves, employers, colleagues and training providers.

“Categories also recognise outstanding employers and mentors who go above and beyond to nurture apprenticeship talent.

“Join us as we applaud the remarkable achievements of North Yorkshire’s apprentices and the businesses championing them.”

Here are the 2025 finalists:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Cedar Court Hotel

Ben Howes, Askham Bryan College.

Elizabeth Lewin, Yorebridge House.

Will Smith, Kirklees Council, Askham Bryan College.

Advanced Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Derwent Training

Faith Roberts, Drax.

Jake Crowley, William Hare.

Lily Mercer, North Yorkshire Council.

Ryan Parker, Askham Bryan College.

Higher Apprentice of the Year

To be announced.

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Callum Logan, Fera Science Ltd.

Dan Cullen, Portakabin.

Jonathan Day, DSSR Ltd Consulting Engineers.

Niamh Brodigan, Portakabin Ltd.

Oliver Feeney, Drax.

Sophie Shotton, Yorebridge House.

Vicki Wainwright, Drax.

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Jenson Beecroft, Martin and Gerard Electrical Contractor Ltd.

Liam King, Martin and Gerard Electrical Contractor Ltd.

Zeb Adjei, Portakabin Ltd.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Made Smarter

James MacLeod, DSSR Ltd Consulting Engineers.

Lucy Austin, HEINEKEN UK.

Nathan Hammond, Askham Bryan College.

Niamh Brodigan, Portakabin Ltd.

Olly Merrin, Econ Engineering.

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Christopher Cole, Leeds City Council.

Lily Mercer, North Yorkshire Council.

Will Smith, Kirklees Council, Askham Bryan College.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Adele Hopkins, Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust.

Alex Newton, Yorebridge House.

Kieran Wade, Merlin Entertainments.

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Alex Sim, Anglo American.

James Greenhalgh, Anglo American.

Jamilla Watkins, Yorkshire in Business.

Mentor of the Year

Chris Grayson, Martin and Gerard Electrical Contractor Ltd.

James Weets, Martin and Gerard Electrical Contractor Ltd.

Richard Penistone, Drax.

Apprentice Ambassador of the Year

Niamh Brodigan, Portakabin Ltd.

Sophie Shotton, Yorebridge House.

William Hare Limited.

SME Employer of the Year

Align Property Partners.

Yorebridge House.

Large Employer of the Year

Fera Science Ltd.

North Yorkshire Council.

William Hare Ltd.

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

Anglo American: Employer-Provider Training Provider Model.

Derwent Training.

Heart of Yorkshire Education Group.

Lifetime.

Mercury Training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council: Innovating and Transforming Careers in Adult Health and Social Care through Apprenticeships.

SkillUp Programme, Transdev Blazefield.

York College.

For more details about the event, visit www.nyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk

For more information about presenting one of the awards as an event sponsor, please contact our event manager, Haroldine Lockwood, at [email protected].