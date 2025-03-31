North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2025: Here's how to submit your entries for this year's event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is still time to submit your entries for the North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2025 – but the deadline is fast approaching.

Now in its fourth year, the event features 14 award categories designed to celebrate the outstanding apprenticeship network across the region.

The awards night attracts attendees, including apprentices, training providers and businesses running apprenticeship programmes.

This annual event highlights the achievements of apprentices and the vital contributions of those supporting them – from training providers to employers. It encourages entries from across the region, with the winners revealed at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Winners on stage at last year's North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards. Picture by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

A spokesperson said: “Seize the opportunity to be part of this transformative celebration and pay tribute to the outstanding efforts shaping the future of apprenticeships in North Yorkshire.

“We invite all businesses supporting apprenticeship schemes to submit their nominations and join in the festivities at our annual event.

“Together, let's applaud the power of apprenticeships and share the positive impact that an apprenticeship can bring.”

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentices themselves, employers, colleges and training providers.

The deadline for entries for this year's awards is April 23

There are also categories specifically for employers and mentors, allowing businesses to nominate their teams and trainers.

Here is the full list of categories at this year’s awards:

Intermediate Apprentice - sponsored by Cedar Court Hotel.

Advanced Apprentice - Sponsored by Derwent Training.

Higher Apprentice.

Degree Apprentice.

Construction Apprentice.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice.

Health and Public Service Apprentice.

Professional Services Apprentice.

Technology and Digital Apprentice.

SME Employer.

Large Employer.

Apprentice Ambassador.

Mentor.

Training Provider/Programme.

To register and submit your entries, visit the event website – www.nyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk – before the closing date of 8pm on Wednesday, April 23.

The grand announcement of winners will take place at the live event on Thursday, June 19, held at the Cedar Court Hotel, Harrogate.

Guests are invited to arrive from 6.45pm for a welcome drink, providing an excellent opportunity to network with fellow attendees before dinner is served and the awards ceremony begins.

For more information, please contact our event manager Haroldine Lockwood by email – [email protected].

The spokesperson added: “We look forward to celebrating the achievements of North Yorkshire's apprenticeship community with you.”