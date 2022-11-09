North Yorkshire bus firms' moving act of remembrance pays tribute to the fallen

The companies’ buses serving communities across the region are being adorned with large commemorative poppies to encourage their thousands of customers travelling each day to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The poppies will be prominently displayed on the front of buses on routes covering hundreds of miles every day across York and North Yorkshire, along with others run by parent firm Transdev across the North, from Preston and Manchester in the west to the Yorkshire Coast in the east.

Both York and North Yorkshire bus firms will also provide free travel on Remembrance Day this Friday (11 November 2022) and Remembrance Sunday (13 November 2022) to all current service personnel with forces ID, and to veterans in uniform or with their medals.

Coastliner and York Country buses are being adorned with poppies to support the annual Poppy Appeal, as the nation prepares to remember the fallen. Pictured from left are: Terry Wood, President, Royal British Legion; veterans Brian Whittaker and John Mainland; and Transdev engineers Patrick Mclaughlin and Stephen Buckley.

CEO of parent firm Transdev, Alex Hornby said: “With financial challenges currently affecting many veterans and their families in the communities we serve, it’s more important than ever that we continue our support for the excellent work done by the Royal British Legion.

“We hope that by prominently showing our support for the Poppy Appeal on our buses, many of our customers will join us in contributing to this excellent cause.

“We want to remember those who gave their lives for our freedom, and to support those living with the impact of conflict today.”

The bus firms now hope that as a highly visible symbol of remembrance, their bus poppies will help to encourage its customers to buy and wear their own poppies with pride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buses run by each of Transdev’s local bus operators across the North, including those serving York and North Yorkshire, will display poppies ahead of Remembrance Sunday, when the region and the nation will pause to remember the fallen.

On both Remembrance days, where it is safe to do so, Coastliner and York and Country’s buses will pause at 11am to observe two minutes’ silence in memory of those who gave their lives in defending our nation.