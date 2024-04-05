North Yorkshire business raises over £3,300 to support Malton family charity

Rob Davies from Ryedale Special Families and Marcelle Tisserant from Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil.

Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil partnered with Ryedale Special Families in Malton and raised £3342 for the charity. It is an independent charity founded by parents with disabled children.

The money was raised from the proceeds of a Limited Edition Lemon, Garlic, Oregano and Thyme Oil, as well as a gruelling 44-mile sponsored walk along the Wold Rangers Way.

Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil also supported Ryedale Special Families with giveaways for its primary annual fundraiser, The Yorkshire Wolds Cycle Challenge and hosted families from the charity for a Farm Education Day.

Jennie Palmer , Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil's Marketing Manager, said: "We're delighted to have raised so much for such a deserving cause and wish them well for their fundraising for a new building. It's great to see that work has started on it."

Ryedale Special Families began in the early 1990's when a group of 20 families of disabled children started to meet in their own homes in order to share challenges and experiences, as well as offer mutual support to each other. It became a registered charity in 1997 and now provides support to 350 families throughout the Ryedale area.