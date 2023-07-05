North Yorkshire Cancer Alliance staff set to go the extra mile to celebrate the NHS’s 75th birthday

The Cancer Alliance team is aiming to collectively walk, run, swim or cycle 75,000km during the NHS’s milestone year.

The challenge, which will see staff participate in a series of events throughout the year, began with an event at Health House in Willerby yesterday (Tuesday).

Using a treadmill and an exercise bike, the team was in a race against time to clock up a total of 75km in just seven and a half hours.

Dr Dan Cottingham - Cancer Research UK GP Lead

Dr Dan Cottingham, Cancer Research UK GP Lead for Humber and North Yorkshire Cancer Alliance, said: “We wanted to mark this special occasion by taking extra steps to promote the benefits of maintaining an active lifestyle.

“Regular exercise can help someone to lose weight or stay at a healthy weight, which can lower the risks of many types of cancer, and there is evidence to show that doing lots of exercise can prevent breast and bowel cancer directly.

“Physical activity can also have positive benefits for people living with cancer, such as fewer side effects or a quicker recovery, and healthcare professionals may encourage exercise during different stages of cancer or treatment.

