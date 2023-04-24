News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
2 hours ago Virgin media down - leaving thousands without internet
2 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
3 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
5 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
5 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

North Yorkshire Community Awards: how you can make nominate your heroes

Residents can nominate their local heroes for prestigious awards to honour organisations and individual volunteers who make a difference in their community.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 24th Apr 2023, 14:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 14:40 BST

North Yorkshire Council has opened nominations for the annual Community Awards; this year sees the introduction of a new category aimed at recognising those who have launched initiatives to tackle climate change and support the natural environment.

The three categories are:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Best community group

The Pavilions of Harrogate, where the North Yorkshire Council Community Awards ceremony will be held.The Pavilions of Harrogate, where the North Yorkshire Council Community Awards ceremony will be held.
The Pavilions of Harrogate, where the North Yorkshire Council Community Awards ceremony will be held.
Most Popular

- Volunteer of the year

- Caring for the environment

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/communityawards to fill out an online nomination form.

Closing date for nominations is June 4.

Finalists will be invited to an awards ceremony at the North Yorkshire Wider Partnership Conference at the Pavilions of Harrogate, North Yorkshire Showground, on the morning of October 27.

The winner of each category will receive £1,000 for the project, group or nominated relevant charity in the case of the volunteer awards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two runners-up in each category will receive £250 and each finalist will receive a trophy and a framed certificate.

Related topics:ResidentsHarrogate