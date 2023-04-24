North Yorkshire Community Awards: how you can make nominate your heroes
Residents can nominate their local heroes for prestigious awards to honour organisations and individual volunteers who make a difference in their community.
North Yorkshire Council has opened nominations for the annual Community Awards; this year sees the introduction of a new category aimed at recognising those who have launched initiatives to tackle climate change and support the natural environment.
The three categories are:
- Best community group
- Volunteer of the year
- Caring for the environment
Visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/communityawards to fill out an online nomination form.
Closing date for nominations is June 4.
Finalists will be invited to an awards ceremony at the North Yorkshire Wider Partnership Conference at the Pavilions of Harrogate, North Yorkshire Showground, on the morning of October 27.
The winner of each category will receive £1,000 for the project, group or nominated relevant charity in the case of the volunteer awards.
Two runners-up in each category will receive £250 and each finalist will receive a trophy and a framed certificate.