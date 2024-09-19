North Yorkshire Council approves HMO conversion of five-storey Scarborough town centre property

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Scarborough town centre terraced property will be converted into a six-bed House in Multiple Occupation (HMO).

Christopher CBY Property Ltd’s application to convert the five-storey property at 45 Albemarle Crescent, into an HMO, was approved by North Yorkshire Council.

All of the proposed rooms will have en-suite facilities with several also featuring a kitchenette, while the basement will be converted into a shared communal space.

A communal laundry room and downstairs toilet and shower would also be created on the ground floor level.

45 Albemarle Crescent, Scarborough.

No objections were raised by the Highway Authority and no representations were received from members of the public.

However, concerns were raised by the council’s housing team which noted that one of the originally proposed seven bedrooms “does not meet the minimum space standards” and plans were amended to turn it into a laundry room.

According to the council’s register, there are existing HMOs on Albemarle Crescent at numbers 22-23, 31 and 38, which are within a 200m radius of the property.

Officers noted that by approving the development, the number of HMOs within the area would be “beyond the ‘four or more’ restriction” as outlined in its policies.

However, planners decided that while four HMOs within the 200m radius represented 3.6 per cent of the total buildings in this area, it was “not considered to be excessive in a high-density area” and was acceptable in principle.

In terms of amenity for residents, while there is a communal area in the basement with natural light and a small rear yard and cycle rack, there is ‘little to no’ external amenity space.

A report noted that the site is in central Scarborough close to local amenities and that “there is no outlined expectation that HMO units should contain external amenity space”.

It added that there was no off-street parking provision but that the property is “centrally located with excellent public transport links nearby, alongside a wide variety of local services”.

The application was approved by North Yorkshire Council, subject to conditions, on Tuesday, September 17.