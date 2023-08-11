North Yorkshire Council launches Fantasy Football League with new season about to kick off

Any adult in the county who wants to feel more confident with their maths skills can take part in the league set up on Premier Fantasy Football.

A QR code is available to use which signs participants up and takes them to an online course to develop skills in numeracy.

Monthly competitions and prizes are also on offer.

North Yorkshire Council’s partnership development officer, Matt Read, who is encouraging people to improve their numeracy skills by having some football fun.

The Premier League kicks off tonight as champions Manchester City begin the defence of their title at promoted Burnley.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: “Our Multiply team is offering adults who would like to feel more confident with their maths skills the chance to join in some football fun.

“The fantasy football works by picking a team and scoring points through goals, assists and clean sheets.

"Participants will be invited to attend our prize giving sessions where they will use numeracy skills to solve a variety of football-related puzzles to win prizes such as tickets to local football games and replica shirts.”

North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director of education and skills, Amanda Newbold, added: “The council is committed to empowering people to achieve their full potential through lifelong education and learning.

"A lack of confidence in maths affects people’s confidence and ability to manage tasks involving numeracy.

“What’s more, the way maths is taught in schools may have changed and we have had parents tell us that they struggle to help their children with maths homework.

"The fantasy football league will help tackle these issues.”

The Multiply project has been instrumental in helping improve the numeracy skills for people across both York and North Yorkshire after a £3.3m investment was secured through the Government.

The funding was provided through the £2.6bn UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which has been established to help the Government’s levelling up agenda to tackle regional inequalities across the country.

Adults who are interested in joining the fantasy football league can sign up at www.premierleague.com/news/3568527 online.