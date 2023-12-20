North Yorkshire Council take possession of Scarborough's Alpamare waterpark

North Yorkshire Council has today, Wednesday, December 20, taken possession of the Alpamare waterpark in Scarborough.

Contractors working for the authority will now undertake assessments and ensure the site is safe before options are explored to consider the future operation of the attraction. The facility features indoor and outdoor pools, waterslides and a spa.

The tenant of the North Bay attraction, Benchmark Leisure Ltd, went into administration in October this year.

North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director for commercial, property and procurement, Kerry Metcalfe, said: “I can confirm we have taken possession of the former Alpamare waterpark in Scarborough.

“We are committed to ensuring that all the necessary assessments and work is undertaken in a thorough and professional manner and that we consider all options for the future operation of the site.