North Yorkshire Council's Household Waste Recycling Centres move to summer hours

North Yorkshire Council has announced that its Household Waste Recycling Centres will now open for an extra hour a day after changing to summer hours.
By Louise French
Published 8th Apr 2024, 11:26 BST
Household Waste Receycling Centres will now open for an additional hour a dayHousehold Waste Receycling Centres will now open for an additional hour a day
The change applies to Household Waste Recycling Centres across North Yorkshire, including those in Whitby, Burniston, Seamer Carr and Thornton-le-Dale.A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Council said: “The sites are open now open from 8.30am until 5pm every day except Wednesdays.“Please allow enough time to unload your waste before the site closes.”For more information visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/bins-recycling-and-waste/household-waste-recycling-centres.

