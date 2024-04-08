North Yorkshire Council's Household Waste Recycling Centres move to summer hours

The change applies to Household Waste Recycling Centres across North Yorkshire, including those in Whitby, Burniston, Seamer Carr and Thornton-le-Dale.A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Council said: “The sites are open now open from 8.30am until 5pm every day except Wednesdays.“Please allow enough time to unload your waste before the site closes.”For more information visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/bins-recycling-and-waste/household-waste-recycling-centres.