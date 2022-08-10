North Yorkshire County Council provide vital support to help residents cope with cost of living

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

County Hall in Northallerton

Information has been collated by the county council for schemes run by the authority as well as other organisations offering help such as emergency hardship funds or energy-saving support.

A new web page on the internet signposts residents in the county to places where they can receive free support or advice, as well as details of schemes which can help people save money.

The cost of living webpage, which can be found at www.northyorks.gov.uk/cost-living-support, also contains information for families needing to access free wi-fi for children’s school work, or people looking to save money on their commute by signing up to a liftshare scheme. Details of childcare funding and where to find debt or benefits advice are also included.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for corporate services, Cllr David Chance, said: “We are aware that the cost of living is presently at the forefront of many people’s minds in North Yorkshire.

“To this end we have brought together details of schemes and assistance available from across the council, as well as details of other organisations who may be able to help people in immediate financial crisis.