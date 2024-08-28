North Yorkshire dog hydrotherapy centre raises funds for Ryedale Dog Rescue to celebrate 10th birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hydrotherapy centre for dogs is celebrating 10 years of supporting the region’s poorly pups by raising money for dogs in need.

Rebecca Wilkinson, who runs Operation K9 Hydrotherapy & Wellness in Sherburn, near Scarborough, and Beverley wanted to mark a decade in business by supporting Ryedale Dog Rescue.

She’s hosting a K9 Carnival on Sunday September 1, from10am to 3pm at their centre in Sherburn, with Hydro and Hoopers demos, trade stalls and fun activities, other pet businesses, refreshments, dog photography and more.

She said: “Reaching 10 years is such a big milestone for us as a business.

Rebecca Wilkinson, Operation K9.

"I won’t lie, there has been ups and downs along the way like Covid, but we have come through it all and the business has gone from strength to strength.

“So, to celebrate a decade of business we are having an open day K9 Carnival to thank all our clients old and new for putting their trust in us over the years.

"We wanted it to support Ryedale Dog Rescue as it’s a charity close to my heart.

"They help so many dogs find new homes and like so many charities are desperately in need of funds so they can continue their great work.”

Bracken in the hydrotherapy pool.

Rebecca founded Operation K9 Hydrotherapy & Wellness in Sherburn in 2014, offering care for dogs recovering from surgery, injury, or conditions like arthritis, and enhancing overall fitness and well-being across North Yorkshire.

Last year, she expanded by acquiring a practice in Beverley to reach more dogs in the area.

As a vet nurse and rehabilitation specialist, Rebecca is committed to providing tailored treatment plans in collaboration with referring vets and supporting pet owners.

“We’re incredibly proud to celebrate 10 years of helping dogs achieve their best health,” said Rebecca.

“This milestone wouldn’t be possible without the support of our wonderful clients, our dedicated team, and the local community and we hope people will come along and celebrate their dogs, and help dogs in need.”

Operation K9 Hydrotherapy & Wellness specialises in canine hydrotherapy and wellness services.

With facilities in Sherburn and Beverley, they provide tailored care for dogs of all breeds and conditions, helping them lead active, pain-free lives.

Visit the website https://operationk9.co.uk/ to find out more about Rebecca and canine hydrotherapy.