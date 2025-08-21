North Yorkshire domestic abuse victims told to prepare for Emergency Alerts Test

Victims of domestic abuse are being asked to take precautions to keep themselves safe

On Sunday September 7 at 3pm the UK Government will send a test Emergency Alert to mobile phones across the UK in the second ever national test of the system.

The test is part of plans to strengthen the country’s preparedness and follows a government commitment to test the system regularly to make sure it works sufficiently and helps familiarise the public with the alerts.

Ahead of the national test, York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority are raising awareness to notify people that the test is taking place, with a focus on local vulnerable groups, such as victims of domestic abuse.

Jo Coles, York and North Yorkshire Deputy Mayor for Policing, Fire and Crime said: “We know that there are victims of domestic abuse across York and North Yorkshire who own a concealed phone or tablet device.

“Ahead of the Emergency Alerts Test on September 7, we're encouraging anyone who may have one to opt-out of Emergency Alerts or to make sure your phone is turned off.

“Creating safe places for all in York and North Yorkshire is a driving mission for Mayor David Skaith and I.

“So, we are asking our partners across the violence against women and girls sector to share this message through their networks and communities so we can continue to protect people in our communities.”

During the test, mobile phones will vibrate and make a loud siren sound for roughly ten seconds, even if they are set to silent.

A message will also appear on phone screens, making it clear the alert is only a test.

Find out more about opting out of emergency alerts here: https://www.gov.uk/alerts/opting-out