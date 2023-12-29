North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue respond to road traffic collision and smoke in house

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service respond to two incidents in Scarborough and Pickering overnight.

The first incident occured near Throxenby in Scarborough at 11.37pm. A crew responded to a road traffic collision involving a vehicle in a ditch.

All casualties were out the vehicle and uninjured on the arrival of fire crews. The crew taped the vehicle off and waited with casualties until further assistance arrived.

The incident was then left with the Police.

At 5.06pm, crews from Pickering, Kirbymoorside and Malton responded to smoke in a domestic property on the A170. One male was rescued by crews.

Crews used rapid deployment of breathing apparatus equipment to rescue 1 male in property who had suffered smoke inhalation.

Crews administered oxygen therapy and Ambulance also attended incident to transport the male to hospital.