North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service launches ‘wholetime’ firefighter recruitment campaign
A statement on the emergency service’s website said: “Our wholetime firefighter recruitment campaign is now live.
"There’s lots of information in the recruitment pack which you can find on the vacancy portal (tinyurl.com/yrp55c44).
"Our firefighters are passionate and committed to preventing incidents and protecting people, and we are looking for more individuals to join us.
We’ll give you the training; the trust and the personal development to expand your career within the service.
"Starting a career in the fire service can be one of the best things you’ll ever do, and with it brings job satisfaction in knowing you are making a real difference in your community, improving fire safety, and ultimately saving lives.
"We are looking for people who can think on their feet, communicate their ideas, and take the lead in putting those ideas into action.
"People who are caring and compassionate and who want to make a real difference to people.
"You’ll need to remain calm in a crisis, work well in a team and be able to adapt to changing situations.
"No two days are the same, one day you may be called out to an incident, and the next visiting schools and inspiring the nex generation.
"Being a firefighter is so much more than fighting fires and you will play a huge role in educating the local community on fire safety and prevention methods.” Closing date for applications is 9am on Monday, February 3.
