North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service look to recruit on-call firefighters in the Whitby and Scarborough area

The vital service is hoping to recruit personnel at Danby, Filey, Goathland, Helmsley, Kirkbymoorside, Lythe, Malton, Pickering, Robin Hood’s Bay and Sherburn.On-call firefighters are trained firefighters who, rather than being based at a fire station, provide on-call cover from home and/or their place of work.They respond to emergencies when their pager alerts them, so must work and/or live within approximately four minutes travel time from the fire station.They travel from their work/home to the fire station, where they then travel to the emergency in a fire engine.A spokesperson said: “On-call firefighters declare the periods in a week when they are available to respond to emergencies if called upon."During these times they must remain within approximately four minutes travel time of their fire station to provide a response. They also attend a training evening at their station one night a week."We would encourage you to visit the station you are applying for but if you have not done so, please still complete the application and someone from the station will contact you."Please be aware that not all stations have vacancies at all times, but you can apply for any station at any time.”People can watch videos about the role on the national firefighter recruitment website at https://oncallfire.uk/.Go to tinyurl.com/7wn4cnxx for more information and to fill in an application form.