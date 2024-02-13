Residents across North Yorkshire can now pay for their garden waste licence ahead of this year’s collections starting in March.

The service has been standardised to ensure everyone receives the same service regardless of where they live in the county.

A licence for the 2024 season costs £46.50 for garden waste collections between March and early December. This provides a cost-effective way for residents to dispose of garden waste.

The licence covers one 240-litre wheelie bin to be emptied fortnightly. Anyone who would like to have more than one bin emptied can pay for a licence for each additional bin.

Depending on where they live, some residents may have an equivalent number of compostable liners or sacks/bags.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for managing our environment, Cllr Greg White, said: “We carefully considered the best approach for the delivery of garden waste collections, and a key priority for the new council was to standardise the service across the county.

“Residents are encouraged to buy a licence in plenty of time before the start of the service in March. Although they can still pay for a licence at any time during the season, the service will not start until their licence arrives and is displayed on their bin.”

When residents buy a licence, they will receive a licence pack within 14 days. To make a payment and for more information about the garden waste service, including collection dates, visit the council’s website at www.northyorks.gov.uk/garden-waste.

For customers whose previous licence covered collections in March 2024 the cost this year will be reduced.

Residents are also encouraged to compost at home or take their garden waste to one of the 20 household waste recycling centres across North Yorkshire.

Cllr White added: “We always encourage people to make use of our recycling centres and start home composting, which is easy and environmentally-friendly.

“From lawn clippings to fruit and vegetable peelings, homemade compost has many benefits for your soil and plants. With the spring on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to start your own compost bin and improve your garden’s biodiversity.”