North Yorkshire homes urged to prepare for the ‘big thaw’ this weekend following freezing weather conditions

Most of the country has already experienced below freezing weather this week, with the Government issuing extreme weather warnings and snow and ice causing widespread disruption.

With temperatures expected to suddenly rise this weekend, water companies are urging their customers to check their pipes are well insulated to avoid the damaging impact of freeze-thaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freeze-thaw occurs when very cold weather is followed by a rapid period of warming. Water pipes can freeze and then burst as they thaw, causing damage and leaks. Not only is this extremely disruptive, but it can be difficult and costly to repair.

People are being asked to prepare for the big thaw (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Checking your pipes are well insulated, particularly those more exposed to the cold such as pipes in lofts and outdoor taps, could save thousands of pounds in potential repairs if the pipes were to freeze, thaw, and burst.

The following tips can help the public to prepare ahead of the weekend:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Insulate exposed pipes (including any pipes in the loft or other cold areas) with felt, pipe wrap or other insulating material Insulate any outdoor taps and fix any drips Clear your gutters and drains to prevent blockages, and check for leaks Make sure your water tank is insulated Find your stop tap, so that you can block off water supply quickly in an emergency

Water UK also recommends having the contact details of a reputable plumber on hand in case the worst happens. The WaterSafe website can help you to find an industry-approved plumber in your area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Jenkins, Director of Campaigns at Water UK, said: “The recent freezing weather has been very disruptive to many people. The last thing we want is for people to experience further disruption as temperatures rise this weekend, putting many homes at risk of burst pipes due to freeze-thaw.

“That’s why we’re urging everyone to check their water pipes are well insulated now, and to follow our simple tips to protect homes against weather conditions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad