North Yorkshire Libraries: Buzzy Bee’s Honey Hunt gets off to a flying start

Laura Dinning, Outreach Librarian, with artist Wendi New

Libraries are abuzz with under-fives enjoying Buzzy Bee’s Honey Hunt, a free scheme that rewards young children who borrow books from the library with cards, stickers and a certificate.

The scheme launched in June and so far 940 children have joined Buzzy Bee’s Honey Hunt, including 342 aged up to five years who have joined their library to take part.

A set of colourful cards designed by local artist Wendi New, depicting locations across North Yorkshire, are given to each child as they progress through the scheme. The cards are designed to encourage discussion about the pictures and feature popular songs and rhymes to share.

One of the collectable cards in Buzzy Bee’s Honey Hunt

As well as the six cards, children collect bee stickers on a card. When they have a full card, they receive a certificate.

Wendi said: “I am passionate about the outdoors and wildlife, so to be commissioned for the Buzzy Bee scheme was a wonderful opportunity for me. I love using colour, the outdoors and nature in my work and hope you can see this in my illustrations. This project was so much fun to be a part of and to see Buzzy as a soft toy was a brilliant surprise!”

The soft toy Buzzy acts as a mascot for the scheme in all the libraries taking part.