North Yorkshire Libraries launch iPad giveaway for one lucky eBook reader

Elivia Camilleri, library supervisor at North Yorkshire County Council, browsing the BorrowBox app

The county’s library service holds around 21,000 eBooks, with more than 4,000 users making regular use of the collection.

During October, all eBook borrowers will be entered into a prize draw to win an iPad, donated by the eBook supplier, BorrowBox.

The giveaway will coincide with Get Online Week, which runs from October 17 to 23, and showcases the digital offer at libraries from IT support to coding.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for libraries, Cllr Greg White, said: “Many people don’t realise the huge range of digital resources that libraries have to offer. Every library member has access to thousands of eBooks, digital audiobooks, e-comics and e-graphic novels for free.

“The lucky winner will be able to use their new iPad to easily access our eBook collection.”