North Yorkshire libraries launch sensory resources for children with autism
Young people who are on the autism spectrum are being invited to their local library to enjoy new sensory resources in a relaxed environment.
North Yorkshire’s library service has launched Stimkits, which get their name from the practice of ‘stimming’, a word used by people with autism to describe self-stimulatory behaviour.
Six kits have been purchased to be used across the county’s libraries to create a relaxed and safe space. They include a blackout pop-up tent, lights and various handheld sensory items.
A similar initiative was championed in Knaresborough library, where equipment was provided by a local organisation. Visitors said that it creates a welcoming environment for children and their families, helping children keep calm, relaxed and happy in the library space.
North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for libraries, Cllr Greg White, said: “The library service is committed to demonstrating inclusivity for all visitors.
“The introduction of Stimkits provide an additional resource to create an inviting and welcoming space for parents and carers of children on the autism spectrum.
“We are confident the kits will prove popular and will help to encourage more people through the doors. We will keep working with local parent and carer groups to promote good practice in using sensory spaces and resources.”
The Stimkits are available for booked sessions in libraries across the county. Any individual or group interested in a session can contact [email protected]