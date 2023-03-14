North Yorkshire Library library to reopen following carbon cutting improvements

Malton library has already benefited from the Government’s public sector decarbonisation funding with the replacement of its windows and the latest work has involved upgrading an unreliable and inefficient heating system.

The improvements will provide an estimated annual saving of 5,039 kilogrammes of carbon dioxide emissions by replacing gas-fired heating with electric air source heat pumps within the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The library will reopen at 9.30am on Monday March 20 following a five-week programme of improvements.

Cllr Greg White (right) discussing the new air source heat pump at Malton library with HCS contractor David Flowers.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for climate change and libraries, Cllr Greg White, said: “The scheme has been welcomed by library visitors and demonstrates the council’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint. We are working to ensure our buildings are as energy efficient as they can be as it is a major strand of the council’s carbon reduction plan.

“We would like to thank all library users for their patience during the scheme and look forward to welcoming customers back through the doors next week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff at Align Property Partners were commissioned by the county council to carry out a technical review of the available low carbon solutions for buildings across their portfolio. The other two properties identified for the funding were Castle House in Scarborough and Nidderdale Children’s Resource Centre in Killinghall.

Funding was awarded in February 2022 and work was planned for summer last year. However, due to a delay in supplies, this was moved to the beginning of this year.

A public engagement campaign is under way to help shape a plan to tackle climate change and build on work that is already under way to dramatically reduce harmful carbon dioxide emissions.

A climate change strategy is set to be adopted by the new North Yorkshire Council, which launches on April 1. The engagement will run until April 7 and will be available online as well as in libraries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad