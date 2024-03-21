North Yorkshire 'mini' Police hold a special court case in Eastfield, Scarborough

The volunteer defendant, Liz, was found guilty by the jury. The judge was particularly ruthless on the night issuing a sentence of 162 hours of community service.Following the court case, the Mini Police Officers were presented with certificates to acknowledge their remarkable achievement and dedication throughout the 10-week course. A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said: “They have truly been ambassadors for their school!“Special thanks to everyone involved in the process including Mrs Chalk and the rest of the team at Braeburn School, Eastfield Town Council who kindly funded the uniform, police volunteers Allan and Liz for the scenario activities and finally PCSO Loosely and PC Waterman for supporting PCSO Fairbotham in the delivery of the sessions.”