North Yorkshire 'mini' Police hold a special court case in Eastfield, Scarborough
The Eastfield mini police officers from Braeburn Primary & Nursery Academy, attend a staged court room with parents and family members also in attendance.
During court proceedings they placed on trial one the North Yorkshire Police volunteers.
All officers participated by acting important roles within a court room including witnesses, clerk, usher, prosecution barrister, security, jury and judge.
They presented all the evidence in relation to a previously staged scenario from week four to reach a verdict.
The volunteer defendant, Liz, was found guilty by the jury. The judge was particularly ruthless on the night issuing a sentence of 162 hours of community service.Following the court case, the Mini Police Officers were presented with certificates to acknowledge their remarkable achievement and dedication throughout the 10-week course. A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said: “They have truly been ambassadors for their school!“Special thanks to everyone involved in the process including Mrs Chalk and the rest of the team at Braeburn School, Eastfield Town Council who kindly funded the uniform, police volunteers Allan and Liz for the scenario activities and finally PCSO Loosely and PC Waterman for supporting PCSO Fairbotham in the delivery of the sessions.”