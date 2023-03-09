North Yorkshire Moors Railway announces 12-month annual pass and kids go free plan for new season

Kids under 15 can travel free on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway in 2023.

Visitors will be able to pay £40 and visit as many times, for up to 12 months, on standard timetables services only.

From April, NYMR will remove child and family fares and peak/off-peak pricing, replacing them with two adult prices - a headline fare for £40, valid for 12 months along the full length of the line, and a single-use shorter Journeys ticket for £15.

Children (aged 15 and below) will travel free at all times.

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has announced a new ticketing system for its 2023 season.

Laura Strangeway, Director of Corporate Services at NYMR, said: “Since the pandemic we have had to adapt our ticketing model to fall in line with restrictions.

"Heritage railways were not designed to accommodate social distancing, limited capacity and timetable restrictions.

"Due to this, our timetable and ticketing have become increasingly tricky to manage and maintain.

"We’ve listened to our visitors and simplified the offering with the view to providing better value for money, enabling more visitors to access the railway and see the full works of the charity.

“Not only will more people be able to access and use the railway, we are encouraging our visitors to Gift Aid at no extra cost to help relieve some of the pressures from our day-to-day operation.

“People can come and explore the rich industrial, cultural and natural heritage.”

Tickets are live for the NYMR 2023 season which restarts on March 27, with services running every day up to November 5.