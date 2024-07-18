North Yorkshire Moors Railway announces exciting line-up for Annual Steam Gala

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has announced the return of its highly anticipated steam gala, set to take place from September 26 to 29.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s event promises to be a spectacular celebration of steam heritage, featuring a line-up of iconic locomotives, including welcoming the magnificent No. 4079 Pendennis Castle courtesy of Didcot Rail Centre for the first time.

Returning to the NYMR as a guest is No. 2253 Omaha courtesy of Dartmouth Steam Railway and Peter Best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Annual Steam Gala is a highlight in the NYMR calendar, attracting steam enthusiasts and families to experience the nostalgia and charm of steam. From the home fleet, visitors can expect to see BR 9F No. 92134, Black 5 No. 44806, Black 5 Eric Treacy No. 5428, SR Schools Repton No. 926, BR Standard 4 Tank No. 80136, J27 No. 65894, Lambton Tank 'Peggy' No. 29, and Cockerill 'Lucie' No. 8.

Pendennis Castle.

​While the event showcases the beauty and power of these historic engines, there will also be trade stalls at Pickering and the Annual Steam Gala Beer Festival at Goathland.

​Built in 1924, Pendennis Castle's claim to fame dates back to 1925 when it was lent by the GWR to the London & North Eastern Railway for trials against Sir Nigel Gresley's mighty new Pacifics exemplified by No. 4472 Flying Scotsman.

Out-performing her competitions, 4079 was extremely popular and the GWR sent Pendennis Castle to stand alongside Flying Scotsman at the 1925 British Empire Exhibition at Wembley with a notice proclaiming her to be the most powerful passenger express locomotive in Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Paul ‘Piglet’ Middleton, Director of Mechanical Engineering at the NYMR, said, “This is one of the most popular weekends at the NYMR for good reason; we showcase up to 10 magnificent locomotives in full steam, and people travel from all over to see our visiting and home fleet locos.

"Last year was special as we celebrated 50 years, now we’re looking ahead to the next 50 and can’t wait to host our next Annual Steam Gala in September.”

​At least one further visiting locomotive will be added to the event, details to follow closer to the event.