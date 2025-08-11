North Yorkshire Moors Railway announces first two locomotives for Annual Steam Gala
This four-day event promises a thrilling celebration of Britain’s steam heritage.
The NYMR is excited to welcome the first two iconic guest locomotives for this year’s event:
- Standard 2MT No. 78019, courtesy of Charles Newton and the Loughborough Standard Locomotive Group Ltd.
Built in 1954 at Darlington, No. 78019 represents British Railways' efforts to modernise steam locomotive design post-WWII, closely following the successful LMS Ivatt 2MT design with only minor mechanical updates.
After withdrawal from service in 1966, the locomotive was rescued from Barry Scrapyard and restored through a partnership with the Loughborough Standard Locomotive Group.
It returned to steam in 2004.
- No. 34072 257 Squadron, courtesy of Southern Locomotives Ltd. was built at Brighton Works in 1948, and was among the first Bulleid Light Pacifics completed under British Railways, initially working high-profile boat trains such as the Night Ferry from Dover to London.
Its striking air-smoothed casing and rich wartime heritage make it a true crowd-puller.
In addition to these special guests, the NYMR will be showcasing its home fleet including BR 9F No. 92134, Black 5 No. 44806, Black 5 No. 5428 'Eric Treacy', SR Schools No. 926 'Repton', BR Standard 4 Tank No. 80136, Lambton Tank No. 29 'Peggy', and Cockerill No. 8 'Lucie'.
A full timetable of varied services will be operated, offering plenty of opportunities to experience the sights and sounds of classic steam across the scenic 18-mile heritage railway, with shuttle services also running between Grosmont and Whitby.
Paul ‘Piglet’ Middleton, Director of Mechanical Engineering at NYMR, said: “The Annual Steam Gala is always a highlight in the NYMR calendar, attracting steam enthusiasts and families to experience the nostalgia and charm of steam - and we can’t wait for September to roll-around to celebrate once again. "
During the Annual Steam Gala, the NYMR will host a unique silent auction of 30 prints formerly on display in the Station Hotel in Pickering.
The black and white prints include historic images of the hotel and locomotives.
The funds raised will support our appeal to steam No. 75029 The Green Knight.
Visit www.nymr.co.uk/annual-steam-gala for more.