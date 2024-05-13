North Yorkshire Moors Railway announces 'jam-packed' list of activities for Whitsun holiday

Family fun at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) is preparing for a fun-filled Whitsun week from May 27 to June 1.

​Free activities include:

NYMR History Talk at Pickering Station

Signal Box Demonstrations at Pickering Station

Plenty to do at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway over Whitsun holidays.

Victorian Railway Photobooth

Vintage games

Film screening and talk

​On May 27, at Pickering Station, rail enthusiasts can take a trip down memory lane with Ron Pickering’s History of NYMR talk where he will highlight the captivating history of the line, spanning from its inception to the present day.

Delve into the fascinating story of how Whitby's necessity for connection to the rest of England spurred the creation of the railway, overcoming formidable challenges along the way.

​The NYMR will also host a short film screening and talk on June 1 at Pickering Station, introducing viewers to the journey of the heritage railway.

Filmed in the early days of the Preservation Society the short documentary explores how a disused line was given new life.

​For families looking for something a little different, head to the drop-in Signal box demonstrations on May 27, between 10am and 2pm, offering a hands-on experience where they can learn about the methods of communication used on the railway before fixed signals.

​To transport visitors back in time, there will be a Victorian Railway photobooth on May 28 and 30 at Goathland Station and May 29 and 31 at Pickering Station between 10am and 2pm to create lasting memories.

There will also be a selection of vintage games at Pickering Station for families to indulge in.

Download the free Station Stories app to dive into Goathland and Grosmont Stations with the Hot Spot Tour, uncovering stories behind the buildings and the people who shaped its legacy.

Engage the whole family with interactive games like Platform Positions, Who Lives Here, and Cargo Conundrums.

​All these activities are free and included in the Adult All Day, All Line Rover Ticket.

Kids (aged 0-15) travel free in 2024. Return Annual Pass tickets can be used for travel on our standard services over Whitsun Week.

​Visit www.nymr.co.uk/whitsun to book tickets.