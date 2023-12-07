North Yorkshire Moors Railway announces special steam-hauled excursions to Whitby
The pre-booked, seat allocated services depart from Pickering Station at 11.10am every day (10:15am on Sundays) from Thursday, December 28 to Sunday, January 7 through the North York Moors National Park to Whitby.
The buffet carriage will be serving hot and cold drinks and tasty snacks for people to purchase.
A NYMR spokesperson said: “On your arrival at Whitby, you will have just over an hour and a half (two hours and 30 minutes on Sundays) to spend in the town before the steam hauled service returns from Whitby at 14:30pm back to Pickering.”
Visit www.nymr.co.uk/Event/whitby-winter-excursions for details.