North Yorkshire Moors Railway announces third visiting locomotive for Annual Steam Gala

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has announced that No. 34028 Eddystone will be the next visiting locomotive for this year’s highly anticipated Annual Steam Gala.

This iconic locomotive will join an impressive line-up for the event, which is on from September 26 to 29, further adding to the excitement of steam enthusiasts and visitors alike.

Eddystone was built at Brighton Words by the Southern Railway in 1946 and went straight into traffic from Ramsgate.

Following the nationalisation of the railways in 1948, it was re-allocated to Exmouth Junction, and renumbered 34028 at the end of that year.

No 34028 Eddystone is heading to North Yorkshire Moors Railway. Image: ANDREW P.M. WRIGHT

The Annual Steam Gala will mark a welcome return of the locomotive to the NYMR since its last visit in 2006.

This announcement follows the recent confirmation of the first two visiting locomotives for the event, No. 4079 Pendennis Castle and No. 2253 Omaha.

Laura Strangeway, CEO at NYMR, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome No. 34028 Eddystone to our Annual Steam Gala.

"This locomotive has a storied history and a unique charm that we know our visitors will love.

"Alongside the other visiting locomotives Pendennis Castle and Omaha and our fantastic home fleet, this year’s gala promises to be an exciting celebration of steam heritage.”

The gala will feature a packed schedule of events, including a variety of heritage locomotives in action, trade stalls, model railway layouts, shed shop, and the annual beer festival at Goathland Station.

visit www.nymr.co.uk/annual-steam-gala to find out more about the Annual Steam Gala and to book tickets.