Man and woman at Grosmont Station, watching a heritage train pass.

The NYMR will receive £250,000 per year for the next three years to support its charitable activities.

Spread across three years, the funding will be used across a variety of projects and activities at NYMR, including: restoring visitor numbers to pre-COVID levels; improving on-station and on-train interpretation; expanding NYMR dining services; improving the educational offer to school groups; implementing and embedding its comprehensive Fuss Free Access programme to remove all barriers to travel for those with specific needs and their friends and families; building on NYMR’s diverse demographic strength to broaden still further its audience base; working with urban community leaders and its existing urban area groups to encourage volunteer engagement; creating an enhanced focus on long-term skills development in traditional and new technology and setting standards for rail heritage by confronting CO2 emissions, and working with local partners to offset them.

Chris Price, Chief Executive Officer at NYMR, said: “We are extremely excited to be one of the first operational heritage railways to receive NPO funding.

"This is such great news and a real testament to the work that we do; it’s also recognition of the importance of NYMR to the region, both economically and culturally, and allows us to continue our work and reach even more individuals, groups and communities to share our passion for the history of the region through steam travel.”

Arts Council England Chair, Sir Nicholas Serota, added: “We are facing economic pressures at present, but this funding is about an investment in our future. This portfolio will support the next generation of visionary inventors, makers, performers and artists. In particular, the growth of our funding for organisations that support and develop work for children represents a profoundly important long-term investment in our country’s talent.”